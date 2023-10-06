Users say Facebook's new AI-generated stickers are problematic

Meta's stickers generated by artificial intelligence (AI) are problematic, several users have complained. Some users have complained that the AI-generated stickers are lewd, rude, and sometimes nude.

On social media platforms, users have shared images of the stickers which show cartoon characters wielding weapons, naked celebrities, and child soldiers.

Last week, parent company Meta unveiled a new feature, which allows Facebook, Messenger and Instagram users to generate stickers with AI by writing prompts.

Meta said in its blog post that "using technology from Llama 2 and our foundational model for image generation called Emu, our AI tool turns your text prompts into multiple unique, high-quality stickers in seconds".

Meta claimed that the new feature provides infinitely more options to convey how you're feeling at any moment.

3D artist and illustrator Pier-Olivier Desbiens said on X, "I don't think anyone involved has thought anything through."

Desbiens said he used the prompts 'Waluigi rifle', 'child soldier', 'Karl Marx large breasts' and 'Trudeau buttocks' and added, "We really do live in the stupidest future imaginable."

Another user shared an AI-generated sticker of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who can be seen kissing a dog. "It's completely unhinged," the user said.

"We're introducing Meta AI in beta, an advanced conversational assistant that's available on WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram, and is coming to Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses and Quest 3. Meta AI can give you real-time information and generate photorealistic images from your text prompts in seconds to share with friends. (Available in the US only)," Meta said.

"We're also launching 28 more AIs in beta, with unique interests and personalities. Some are played by cultural icons and influencers, including Snoop Dogg, Tom Brady, Kendall Jenner, and Naomi Osaka," it added.

