ugc_banner

Users say Facebook's new AI-generated stickers are problematic

New Delhi, IndiaEdited By: Srishti Singh SisodiaUpdated: Oct 06, 2023, 10:20 AM IST

Meta AI is built on a custom model based on the powerful Llama 2 large language model, and a new model called Emu that generates images in response to text prompts. Photograph:(Reuters)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Meta unveiled a new feature which allows users to generate stickers with AI by writing prompts

Meta's stickers generated by artificial intelligence (AI) are problematic, several users have complained. Some users have complained that the AI-generated stickers are lewd, rude, and sometimes nude. 

On social media platforms, users have shared images of the stickers which show cartoon characters wielding weapons, naked celebrities, and child soldiers. 

Last week, parent company Meta unveiled a new feature, which allows Facebook, Messenger and Instagram users to generate stickers with AI by writing prompts. 

trending now

Meta said in its blog post that "using technology from Llama 2 and our foundational model for image generation called Emu, our AI tool turns your text prompts into multiple unique, high-quality stickers in seconds". 

Meta claimed that the new feature provides infinitely more options to convey how you're feeling at any moment. 

3D artist and illustrator Pier-Olivier Desbiens said on X, "I don't think anyone involved has thought anything through." 

Desbiens said he used the prompts 'Waluigi rifle', 'child soldier', 'Karl Marx large breasts' and 'Trudeau buttocks' and added, "We really do live in the stupidest future imaginable." 

Another user shared an AI-generated sticker of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who can be seen kissing a dog. "It's completely unhinged," the user said. 

×

"We're introducing Meta AI in beta, an advanced conversational assistant that's available on WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram, and is coming to Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses and Quest 3. Meta AI can give you real-time information and generate photorealistic images from your text prompts in seconds to share with friends. (Available in the US only)," Meta said. 

"We're also launching 28 more AIs in beta, with unique interests and personalities. Some are played by cultural icons and influencers, including Snoop Dogg, Tom Brady, Kendall Jenner, and Naomi Osaka," it added.  

(With inputs from agencies)

recommended stories

recommended stories

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

RELATED

US lawmakers press White House for tougher enforcement of China chip rules

Amazon launches first pair of prototype satellites for Kuiper internet network

Elon Musk’s X, formerly Twitter, strips headlines from news story links for ‘aesthetics’