US auto regulator opens up a probe into Amazon-owned Zoox's robotaxi self-certification

Zoox, a subsidiary of Amazon has caught itself on a sticky wicket after a US auto safety regulator opened up an investigation to examine how the company self-certified its robotaxi to meet federal requirements.

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is suspicious that Zoox's self-certification 'depended upon unilaterally developed test procedures or determinations that certain standards were inapplicable due to the unique configuration of the vehicle', according to a Reuters report.

Notably, to receive the approval, NHTSA sets a requirement that the company attempts to meet b developing its own process. The regulator had asked the company in September last year on what basis it certified its vehicle but the review has been pending since then.

After NHTSA launched the probe, Zoox released a statement and said it was confident in its self-certification process.

"We are committed to working closely with NHTSA on the questions they have, and we remain confident in our self-certification process and data," said Christopher Nalevanko, Zook's general counsel.

The opening up of the probe comes nearly a month after the company's autonomous car took to the streets of California carrying passengers without any manual control. The electric car, which does not have a steering wheel or pedal, shuttled between Zoox's two main buildings in Foster City.

Unlike other conventional EVs, Zoox is developing a bidirectional vehicle with no steering wheel or discernible front or back end. It allows the car to comfortably travel in either direction. The unique specifications of the car may have allowed Zoox to circumvent a few of the requirements set by the NHTSA, according to experts.

Amazon acquired Zoox in 2020 for an undisclosed amount to foray into the electric vehicles market. While Zoox is yet to disclose how many vehicles it has developed for its test fleet, industry insiders say the Amazon-owned company has dozens, if not 100 cars.

The rollout of the car for public use still seems pretty distant but the company, founded nine years ago is optimistic that it can achieve a breakthrough. However, the NHTSA probe may have thrown a spanner in the works.

(With inputs from agencies)