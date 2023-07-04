Twitter's ultimatum to TweetDeck users, verification required in these many days

Twitter has announced that users will now be required to opt for account verification in order to access and use TweetDeck, according to a tweet by the company on Monday. The changes will be enforced in 30-day period. As per the announcement by the company, the users will have an option to copy their search, list, and profile columns into the new TweetDeck. "This is a one-time option to copy this information into the new TweetDeck," the statement said.

Amoung few of the new features in TweetDeck 2.0 will be an advanced search to look for content efficiently, decks for cleaner workspaces, and a Column Creator that offers a more intuitive way to create columns. TweetDeck is not available on mobile, and one will need a viewport resolution greater than 500px in width and 500px in height to access the new version of TweetDeck. We have just launched a new, improved version of TweetDeck. All users can continue to access their saved searches & workflows via https://t.co/2WwL3hNVR2 by selecting “Try the new TweetDeck” in the bottom left menu.



Some notes on getting started and the future of the product… — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 3, 2023 × The introduction of charges for TweetDeck, a previously free tool widely utilised by businesses and news organisations for content monitoring, could potentially generate additional revenue for Twitter. What is TweetDeck? TweetDeck is a valuable tool for Twitter users who want to efficiently manage multiple accounts, track conversations, schedule tweets, and stay engaged with their audience. It allows users to view, organise, and engage with their Twitter feeds all in one place.

It offers multiple columns that can be customized to display various aspects of Twitter, such as the main timeline, mentions, direct messages, lists, search results, and more. The ability to schedule tweets is particularly useful for individuals or businesses who want to maintain an active presence on Twitter but may not always be available to post in real-time.

With TweetDeck, you can compose your tweets in advance and specify the exact date and time for them to be published, ensuring a consistent flow of content. Twitter now requires login to view site? As per reports, it appears that Twitter is now limiting access to its platform for individuals who are not logged into an account.

Previously, non-users or those not logged in could freely browse Twitter's homepage and view public accounts and tweets.

Watch | Japan set to release contaminated Fukushima water into Pacific, angering China × However, starting this week, these users are now greeted with a screen urging them to either sign up or log in to Twitter. The changes were observed by many internet users. Backlash over limited post access Elon Musk recently announced that both verified and unverified users would face limitations on the number of posts they could read per day.

Musk cited the need to address concerns related to excessive data scraping and system manipulation. However, this declaration triggered a strong backlash from Twitter users, while advertising experts expressed concerns that it could undermine the authority of new CEO Linda Yaccarino, who assumed her position last month.