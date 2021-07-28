Twitter set to test 'shop' feature for select brands

Social media platform Twitter is set to begin testing of shopping feature on profile pages of various brands that will enable brands to showcase their products.

Hoping to enter the online shopping world, Twitter is set to launch "Shops" feature that allowed users to purchase products from companies directly through their profile pages.

This feature will be enabled only for a handful of brands in the United States, and will slowly expand the feature on pages of other brands.

Now, users will be able to scroll through a range of products on the profile of the selected brands. After a small tap on the product, the customer will be directed to a payment page through the retailer's website. As soon as the payment is done, the product delivery dates will be made available to the customer.

This feature has come a little after Twitter tried a “Buy Now” button and also a 2015 experiment of product pages.

The announcement came a few days after Twitter announced that it will be discontinuing the newly-launched Fleets feature as it has not been able to attract more users to the social media platform.

"We built Fleets as a lower-pressure, ephemeral way for people to share their fleeting thoughts," Brown says at the very start of his blog post. However, he says that Fleets have not been able to increase the number of people joining the conversation.

"...in the time since we introduced Fleets to everyone, we haven’t seen an increase in the number of new people joining the conversation with Fleets like we hoped...," says Brown.