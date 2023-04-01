Twitter makes part of its source code public

Social media platform Twitter on Friday (March 31) made some of its computer code public. The code decides how the platform recommends content. Making part of the code public means that users and programmers would get to glean into how the code works and would be able to suggest modifications to the algorithm.

The company said it uploaded the code in two repositories on code-sharing platform Github. They include the source code for many parts of Twitter, including the recommendations algorithm which controls the tweets that users see on their timeline. Twitter said that the repositories don't include the code that runs the platform's ad recommendation.

Elon Musk who now owns Twitter, had earlier hinted at revealing Twitter's source code. After he took over the platform last year, Twitterati even asked him repeatedly about the same. Musk had earlier said that code transparency would lead to higher trust among users and rapid improvements to the product.

Musk took over Twitter last year after a protracted process. There were concerns that under Musk, who is viewed by many to be leaning towards political right wing, Twitter would lose revenue as advertisers would flee the platform. The mass layoffs Musk embarked on after his acquisition did throw up questions on stability of the platform and the company itself. Twitter has since reported major decrease in its ad revenue.

