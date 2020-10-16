Twitter changes policy on hacking after Biden censorship expose fiasco

Tech giant Twitter has annouced changes in its hacking policy after trying to bury a controversial story about US presidential Democratic candidate Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden.

Twitter policy chief Vijaya Gadde tweeted that the company has made the decision after receiving feedback on its enforcement earlier.

So, what’s changing?



1. We will no longer remove hacked content unless it is directly shared by hackers or those acting in concert with them



2. We will label Tweets to provide context instead of blocking links from being shared on Twitter — Vijaya Gadde (@vijaya) October 16, 2020 ×

Twitter and Facebook had limited the online distribution of a New York Post article on Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Facebook reduced how often the story shows up in users' news feeds and elsewhere on the platform, an action spokesman Andy Stone said the company takes temporarily pending fact checker review "if we have signals that a piece of content is false."

The New York Post story stated that Hunter Biden tried introducing a top executive of a Ukrainian firm to his father Joe Biden. Hunter Biden worked for this firm.

Spokesperson for Biden campaign defended Joe Biden and Hunter Biden by saying that there was "no wrongdoing" on part of Joe Biden. He added that New York Post never reached out to Biden campaign for their response on this.

US President Donald Trump had congratulated The New York post and condemned the social media titans for the step.

Congratulations to the @nypost for having exposed the massive corruption surrounding Sleepy Joe Biden and our Country. He’s always been a corrupt politician. Disgraceful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 15, 2020 ×

"So terrible that Facebook and Twitter took down the story of “Smoking Gun” emails related to Sleepy Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, in the @NYPost. It is only the beginning for them. There is nothing worse than a corrupt politician. REPEAL SECTION 230!!!" tweeted Trump.

However, despite the changes in the 'hacking materials' policy, the New York Post story would still be blocked.

A company spokesman said the stories would still be blocked for "violating the rules on private personal information."

Twitter's Chief Executive Jack Dorsey also defended the move: