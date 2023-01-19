Twitter Blue subscription plans rolled out for Android, web users

Twitter Inc said on Wednesday that it would price Twitter Blue subscription for Android users at $11 per month. The subscription is priced at $11 for the iOS subscribers as well. Twitter has offered a cheaper annual plan for the web users when compared to the monthly charges.

The annual plan for subscription to Twitter Blue, only available on the web, was priced at $84, a discount of a dollar to the monthly web subscription price of $8.

During Twitter's pre-Elon Musk months, the blue check mark came to symbolise the authenticity of a Twitter account associated with a public personality, brand, service or organisations. It was available for free for the verified accounts of politicians, famous personalities, journalists and other public figures. The blue check mark will now be available to anyone prepared to pay.

It was rolled out last year to help Twitter grow revenue as the new owner Elon Musk fights to retain advertisers.

The discount for web users would be available in countries including the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Japan, New Zealand and Australia, Twitter said.

Additional features on Twitter Blue

Twitter Blue also has some additional features. They include a thread reader, priority ranking in discussion replies, a 60-minute video upload limit, theme customisation option and the ability to edit tweets in addition to the blue verification badge.

Earlier in December last year, Elon Musk added that Twitter's basic blue tick will have half the number of advertisements and the social media platform will offer a higher tier with no advertisements by 2023. Musk had not specified the timeline for the roll out of the higher advertisement-free tier of the micro blogging platform.

