India is emerging as a preferred destination for skilled technology professionals as uncertainty around the US H-1B visa programme forces many to rethink their future. What was once a one-way journey from India to Silicon Valley is now showing signs of reversal, with experienced engineers, founders and executives choosing to return home, according to a Bloomberg report.

Stricter immigration rules, rising visa costs and delays under President Donald Trump’s administration have made long-term planning difficult for foreign workers in the US. As a result, India is increasingly benefiting from a flow of global tech talent looking for stability and opportunity.

H-1B uncertainty reshapes global tech careers

Indian professionals have long dominated the H-1B visa system, accounting for nearly three-quarters of annual approvals. Many of today’s global tech leaders, including Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, once relied on the programme early in their careers.

However, recent policy changes have altered that equation. Higher application fees, stricter eligibility rules and increased scrutiny have made the US a risky option, especially for young engineers and startup founders.

Bloomberg reports that LinkedIn data showed a 40 per cent rise in tech professionals relocating to India in late 2025, pointing to a clear shift in global talent movement. At the same time, multinational firms are expanding their engineering and AI teams directly in India instead of hiring through US visas.

Founders and firms follow talent back to India

Kunal Bahl, co-founder of Snapdeal, told Bloomberg that his own US career ended suddenly in 2007 after his H-1B visa was denied. At just 23, he returned to India, where he later built one of the country’s earliest e-commerce companies and now supports startups through his venture fund.

He said recent visa announcements have triggered renewed interest among founders and professionals seeking alternatives to the US. According to him, visa uncertainty is already pushing skilled workers towards India, a trend he believes will accelerate.

Global companies are also adjusting. Vikram Ahuja, co-founder of ANSR Inc., which helps corporations set up technology centres in India, said applications from H-1B holders based in the US have risen 35 per cent since the latest policy changes. His firm has helped establish 38 global capability centres in India in the past year, Bloomberg reported.

India’s tech ecosystem

India’s expanding startup ecosystem and deep talent pool are proving attractive not just to returning Indians but also to foreign founders. Tony Klor, a graduate of Arizona State University, moved to Bengaluru last year to launch his AI-driven startup, Badchain, which has raised $1 million in pre-seed funding.

“There’s a depth of developer talent and an openness to innovation here,” Klor told Bloomberg, adding that India’s potential is increasingly recognised by global entrepreneurs.