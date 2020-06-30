TikTok's Indian alternative Chingari app crosses over 3 million downloads

The Indian alternative to TikTok, Chingari, has crossed over 3 million downloads.

The app, founded by Bengaluru-based programmers Biswatma Nayak and Siddharth Gautam last year, allows users to download and upload videos, chat with friends, interact with new people, share content and browse through the feed.

Biswatma Nayak said, "In the last few days, we have witnessed a 400 per cent growth in the subscribers of the app."



The app also rewards the users on the basis of how viral the video becomes. Chingari app can be downloaded through Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

The app is available in multiple languages including English, Hindi, Bangla, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Punjabi, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu.



In the midst of ongoing tension at Sino-Indian border after a standoff with Chinese forces along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh, the government of India on Monday took an unprecedented step and decided to ban at least 59 Chinese apps.



"This move will safeguard the interests of crores of Indian mobile and internet users. This decision is a targeted move to ensure safety and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace," announced Ministry of Electronics and IT.



