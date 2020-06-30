TikTok banned: All you need to know about its Indian rival Chingari app

In the midst of ongoing tension at Sino-Indian border after a standoff with Chinese forces along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh, the government of India on Monday decided to ban at least 59 Chinese apps.

Since the government banned 59 Chinese apps over national security concerns, Indians have rushed to download social app Chingari, a desi alternative to Chinese TikTok.



Here is all you need to know about Chingari app:

1. Chingari app was founded by Bengaluru-based programmers Biswatma Nayak and Siddharth Gautam in 2019

2. The app is available in multiple languages including English, Hindi, Bangla, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Punjabi, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu.

3. The app also rewards the users on the basis of how viral the video becomes.

4. The Chingari app is available for free download on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

5. Chingari allows users to download and upload videos, chat with friends, interact with new people, share content, and browse through the feed.



(With inputs from agencies)