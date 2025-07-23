/This car changes its exhaust sound with your driving mood

What if your car could match its sound with your mood? JE Design-tuned SEAT Leon Cupra 300 ST does exactly that. This is a customised car that lets drivers control how loud or quiet the exhaust should be, depending on how they feel or what kind of drive they want.

Exhaust system adjusts to drive mode

JE Design, a tuning company which is based in Germany, upgraded the SEAT Leon Cupra 300 ST with a special valve-controlled exhaust system. According to JE Design's official product notes, this system allows drivers to choose how loud the exhaust should be through different driving modes. The exhaust valves open or close depending on whether the car is in comfort, sport, or race mode.

When driving through city streets or residential areas, comfort mode keeps the exhaust quiet and smooth. But the owner can switch to race mode, and the exhaust lets out a deeper and louder sound, giving a sportier feel. This not only changes the car’s performance feel but also adds more excitement to the driving experience.

Power and performance details

Under the hood, the Leon Cupra 300 ST is not an ordinary estate car. JE Design tuned the 2.0-litre turbo engine, which produces 380 horsepower and 480 Nm of torque. The result is an estate car that can go from 0 to 100 km/h in around 5 seconds.

This car also features lowered suspension, sporty 19-inch wheels, and aggressive design elements. Which of these makes it the car look as fast as it sounds.

A custom experience for driving

This car may not be as famous as a Ferrari or Lamborghini; however, it offers a unique kind of driving fun which no other supercar offers. With its adaptive exhaust, powerful tuning, and stylish looks, the JE Design Leon Cupra ST shows how custom cars can offer both performance and personality.