/Thinking of buying Apple iPhone Duo? Check price, specs and sale date

Apple has entered the foldable smartphone market with the iPhone Duo, and Indian buyers will not have to wait long to get their hands on it. The device starts at Rs 2,99,900 in India and will be available from October 23, 2026. Pre-orders open on October 16.

The iPhone Duo is a major change for Apple’s smartphone line-up. It combines a conventional outer screen with a much larger foldable display, while retaining features such as Apple’s A20 Pro chip, ProMotion and Apple Intelligence.

iPhone Duo price and sale date in India

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The 256GB version of the iPhone Duo costs Rs 2,99,900 in India. Apple will also offer 512GB, 1TB and 2TB variants, priced at Rs 3,24,900, Rs 3,74,900 and Rs 4,49,900 respectively. The phone comes in Star White and Night Sky finishes. Pre-orders will begin at 5:30pm IST on October 16, with sales starting October 23 through Apple and selected retail partners.

Two displays in a foldable design

The biggest attraction is the display. The iPhone Duo has a 5.4-inch outer Super Retina XDR display when folded. Open it up and users get a 7.6-inch Super Retina XDR folding display with ProMotion and Always-On functionality. Apple says the larger screen is designed for multitasking, gaming, watching content and using apps across different orientations. The phone uses a titanium frame and hinge cover, while Apple has also developed a dual-battery system and advanced thermal management for the foldable design.

A20 Pro chip and 48MP cameras