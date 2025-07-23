Citroën Karin: Famous for the pyramid-shaped car that stunned the world in 1980

In 1980, French carmaker Citroën revealed one of its most unusual concept car the Citroën Karin. Which is shaped like a pyramid and It is designed with a central driving position, the Karin was a bold attempt to explore the future of car design. Although it never went into production, but the idea of the car still captures the imagination of auto enthusiasts.

A futuristic pyramid on wheels

The Citroën Karin was designed by Trevor Fiore, who is a British designer who was working with Citroën at the time. Shown at the Paris Motor Show in 1980, the Karin had sharp triangular lines and a flat roof that was barely big enough for a sunroof. It was only 1.07 metres high, which made it look more like a concept from a science fiction film car at that time.

That car had a unique seating with three seats in total, with the driver in the centre and two passengers behind, forming a triangle. The car design was meant to give the driver better visibility and control.

The pyramid car: Was this the strangest concept car ever built? Photograph: (Autoweek)

What powered the Karin?

While the company never released detailed engine specifications, the concept was more about design than performance. According to Car and Driver, the Karin was built on a Citroën GS platform, a popular model of the time. The entire focus was to showcase a radical approach to how cars could be built in the future.

Why the Karin never reached the road

The Karin concept car was a one-off design exercise in 80s. Citroën car used it to show what was possible in terms of car architecture and aesthetics. The design was too extreme for mass production at that time, but it left a lasting impression in the world of automotive design.

According to Autocar UK and other reports, the Karin helped shape future thinking around driver-focused interiors, even though its look remains unique till date.

Even after four decades, the Citroën Karin is still remembered for challenging what cars should look like. It is a part of Citroën's long tradition of experimenting with bold and sometimes strange ideas that continue to inspire car designers today.