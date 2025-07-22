The Final Roar: MiG-21 bids adieu after 62 years

September 19, 2025 – End of an Era

After serving the nation for an extraordinary 62 years, the legendary MiG-21 fighter jet will take its final flight on September 19, 2025. This marks the end of one of the most remarkable chapters in Indian aviation history.

A Journey That Began in 1963

The MiG-21 first arrived in India in 1963, becoming the country’s first supersonic fighter jet. What began as a small fleet eventually grew into India’s largest fighter aircraft collection. Over the years, more than 850 MiG-21s were operated by India, including training versions. Nearly 600 of these were proudly built in India by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

A Warrior's Legacy

The MiG-21 wasn’t just a machine—it was a guardian in the sky. It played a key role in every major conflict since its induction:

1965 Indo-Pak War – Proved its combat strength for the first time

– Proved its combat strength for the first time 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War – Helped ensure India’s victory

– Helped ensure India’s victory 1999 Kargil Conflict (Operation Vijay) – Actively involved in mountain warfare

– Actively involved in mountain warfare 2019 Balakot Air Strikes – When then Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman shot down a Pakistani F-16 using a MiG-21 Bison

That 2019 moment made global headlines and cemented the MiG-21’s place in aviation history—it became the only aircraft of its kind to shoot down an F-16 in air-to-air combat.

The Last Squadron Standing

Today, only 31 MiG-21 Bison aircraft remain, spread across two squadrons. The iconic No. 23 Squadron (The Panthers) based in Chandigarh will have the honour of flying the MiG-21’s final ceremonial sortie.

With this retirement, the Indian Air Force will be left with just 29 fighter squadrons—the lowest number since the 1960s. In fact, India had more squadrons even during the 1965 war.

Why the MiG-21 Had to Go

The MiG-21 is being retired because the Indian Air Force urgently needs modern fighter jets. While the IAF currently operates 31 squadrons, it needs at least 42 to properly defend the country. The Tejas Mk1A, India’s new fighter jet, is set to replace the MiG-21s. However, delays in production have forced the Air Force to extend the MiG-21’s service.

The jets were originally planned for retirement by December 2025. The IAF aimed to start the first Tejas Mk1A squadron by July 2024 at Nal Air Base in Bikaner, Rajasthan—home to the last MiG-21 squadron. But with the Tejas timeline delayed, the MiG-21’s final flight has been pushed accordingly.

Meet the Replacement: Tejas Mk1A

The Tejas Mk1A is a major upgrade and represents India’s growing aerospace capability. It is:

Equipped with advanced avionics and digital systems

Fitted with a cutting-edge AESA radar for faster and more accurate target tracking

Built with better electronic warfare systems to jam enemy signals

Designed to carry more weapons than the MiG-21

Powered by a single, high-performance engine like the MiG-21A

Record of Service and Sacrifice

While the MiG-21 was a symbol of strength, its long service also came with challenges. Over the decades, it was involved in several accidents, earning the unfortunate nickname “flying coffin.” More than 200 pilots and over 50 civilians lost their lives in crashes.

Between 1966 and 1984, HAL built 840 MiG-21s in India—more than half were lost in accidents. Still, experts point out that considering the aircraft's massive flight hours and years in service, the MiG-21's safety record isn’t the worst in IAF history. Many of its problems came from flying well beyond its expected service life.

Still Ready for Battle

Even in its final chapter, the MiG-21 remains combat-ready. During the ongoing Operation Sindoor, the last active MiG-21 squadron is still on alert, showing the same fighting spirit that it has displayed for decades.

A Global Legend

The MiG-21 isn’t just part of India’s story—it’s a global icon. More than 11,000 units were built between 1959 and 1985, making it one of the most produced military aircraft in history. It earned the nickname “AK-47 of fighter jets” for being simple, reliable, and used by many countries.

Looking Ahead

As India says goodbye to the MiG-21 on September 19, 2025, the country honours 62 years of dedicated service, thousands of missions, and countless pilots who took to the skies in its defence. This farewell also marks India’s move from relying on foreign-made fighters to building our own, like the Tejas.

Thank You, MiG-21