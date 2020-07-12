Supersonic travel to return for first time since Concorde retired

A brand new supersonic jet is preparing for lift off almost after 50 years after Concorde first took to the skies -- the legendary delta-wing passenger airliner made its last flight in 2003.

Denver based start-up Boom Supersonic has announced it will roll out XB-1, a 1:3 scale prototype of its upcoming supersonic commercial jet Overture, on October 7, with test flights beginning in 2021.

"XB-1 is the first step in bringing supersonic travel back to the world," Blake Scholl, founder and CEO of Boom Supersonic, said in a statement on the company's website.

He added, "Flights at twice the speed mean we can travel twice as far -- bringing more people, places, and cultures into our lives."

"Our experiences in the Covid-19 pandemic underscore for all of us the fundamental human need for personal connection. Faster travel enables us to experience the world's people, cultures, and places. With XB-1, we're demonstrating that we are prepared to bring back supersonic."

According to Boom, the purpose of XB-1 is to demonstrate and prove the "key technologies" for Overture, such as advanced carbon fiber composite construction and computer-optimized high-efficiency aerodynamics.

The results of the XB-1 test programme, which claims to be 100% carbon neutral, will allow the company to fine tune the design for supersonic airliner Overture.

"We're ensuring that the supersonic future is safe and environmentally and economically sustainable," he added.

"We've learned that the demand for supersonic has grown even faster than we anticipated."

If all goes to plan, Overture, which is designed to seat between 55 to 75 people, will begin passenger flights in 2030. It will focus on over 500 primarily transoceanic routes that will benefit from the aircraft's Mach-2.2 speeds -- such as New York to London, a journey that would take just three hours and 15 minutes.

The aircraft will only fly at supersonic speeds over oceans in order to ensure that populated areas are not affected by sonic booms.