Boom Supersonic jet Overture to begin test flights in 2021
Almost 50 years after Concorde first took to the skies, a brand new supersonic jet, with a price tag of $200 million, is all set to take its first test flight in 2021.
Test flights soon
The XB-1, a 1:3 scale prototype of the upcoming supersonic commercial jet Overture, will be rolled out on October 7, with test flights beginning in 2021.
Denver based start-up
The prototype is being launched by a Denver based start-up Boom Supersonic. The start-up was founded in 2014 and participated in a Y Combinator startup incubation program in early 2016, and has been funded by Y Combinator, Sam Altman, Seraph Group, Eight Partners, and others.
In December 2017, Japan Airlines invested $10 million, raising the company capital to $51 million: enough to build the XB-1 “Baby Boom” demonstrator and complete its testing, and to start early design work on the 55-seat airliner. Later, in January 2019, Boom raised a further $100 million, bringing the total to $151 million.
Bringing people together
The start-up believes that "flights at twice the speed mean we can travel twice as far -- bringing more people, places, and cultures into our lives."
Personal windows for all
Each seat will have a large, personal window and direct aisle access. The airline will be an "all-business-class interior designed for comfort, privacy, and productivity".
Under-seat lockers
Personal under-seat storage lockers will replace overhead bins that will allow more headroom and easy access to luggage.
Similar seat-mile costs
The company claims that the seat-mile costs will be similar to subsonic business class that will make the supersonic flight more practical on hundreds of transoceanic routes.
Commerically available from 2030
If the test flight proves to be successful, Overture, which is designed to seat between 55 to 75 people, will begin passenger flights in 2030 and will focus on over 500 primarily transoceanic routes — such as New York to London that can be then covered in 3.15 hours.
Noise-reducing technologies
As was the concern of a lot of airport authorities, Overture has been designed with the latest noise-reducing technologies. It will only fly at supersonic speeds while over oceans to ensure that populated areas are not affected by sonic booms.