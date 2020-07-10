Boom Supersonic jet Overture to begin test flights in 2021

Denver based start-up

The prototype is being launched by a Denver based start-up Boom Supersonic. The start-up was founded in 2014 and participated in a Y Combinator startup incubation program in early 2016, and has been funded by Y Combinator, Sam Altman, Seraph Group, Eight Partners, and others.

In December 2017, Japan Airlines invested $10 million, raising the company capital to $51 million: enough to build the XB-1 “Baby Boom” demonstrator and complete its testing, and to start early design work on the 55-seat airliner. Later, in January 2019, Boom raised a further $100 million, bringing the total to $151 million.

Photo credit: Boom Supersonic

(Photograph:Others)