Steve Jobs' worn-out sandals auctioned for 'highest-ever' price

A pair of sandals once sported by the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs have been sold for an astounding $218,750 (₹1.77 crores) when they were auctioned by California-based Julien's Auctions on Monday. The auction house said that the sale of the said pair of Birkenstock sandals have set a record for the 'highest ever' price paid for a pair of sandals at an auction.

Sold for $218,750. A pair of brown suede leather Birkenstock Arizona sandals that were personally owned and worn by Steve Jobs.



The auction house further said that Steve Jobs would wear these sandals in the 1970's and 1980's. "This pair of Birkenstock sandals were previously owned by Mark Sheff, the house manager to Steve Jobs," it informed.

'Steve Jobs wore the auctioned sandals during Apple's pivotal moments'

The auction house further added that Steve Jobs wore these sandals during many pivotal moments in Apple’s history. "In 1976, he hatched the beginnings of Apple computer in a Los Altos garage with Apple’s co-founder Steve Wozniak while occasionally wearing these sandals. When Jobs discovered the ingenuity and practicality of Birkenstocks, he became fascinated," it said.

The sandals were sold in Julien's Auctions' "Icons and Idols: Rock n' Roll" public sale, which also featured memorabilia, clothing, musical equipment and jewelry from musicians and pop icons such as John Lennon, Elvis Presley and Kurt Cobain.

In October 2021, a pair of Nike Air Ships worn by basketball legend Michael Jordan sold for $1.47 million, breaking the record for the highest sale price for a pair of sneakers at auction.

Mahatma Gandhi's artefacts have fetched huge sums too

Earlier in 2013, it was Mahatma Gandhi's leather chappals that went under hammer in Britain, fetching a whopping 300,000 pounds. However, the said pair of leather chappals worn by Mahatma Gandhi was not a standalone item that was auctioned then. The 300,000 pounds were fetched when Gandhi's Chappals were auctioned along with his last will and blood sample on a microscopic slide.



