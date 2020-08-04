Spanish pizzeria takes social distancing to another level with new mobile application!

Spain is playing with new ways to counter the direct implications of COVID-19.

Public places like restaurants and malls remain at the highest risk of enabling coronavirus infection and causing new clusters to create.

A Spanish restaurant just came up with the perfect fix. The restaurant has come up with new ways to minimise contact among waiters and staff, which will effectively reduce the risk of coronavirus infections.

All about the funk!

Located in the country's northeastern Mediterranean coast, the the restaurant, called "Funky Pizza" has come up with a mobile application called "Funky Pay", which has been integrated in the restaurant's ordering system.

This means your server will no longer need to physically engage with you at all.



An employee using the "Funky Pay" app informs clients that their order is ready, at Funky Pizza restaurant, where the app replaces waiters, in Palafrugell, near Girona, Costa Brava, Spain July 31, 2020. | Reuters



The restaurant, situated in Palafrugell in Costa Brava is very popular with tourists. The best part of this move, is perhaps that the waiter does not bring the food to your table. The app has been specifically designed to cater to social distancing needs given the trying times.

"Through this system we have tried to keep physical distance with our clients, which is what people are looking for during COVID," restaurant owner Carlos Manich told Reuters.

Literally zero contact!

To make management of orders easier, the staff tracks the orders through screens behind the bar. Coronavirus has changed life for all of us, and this restaurant is no different - it has become table service only, and has made it mandatory for people to wear face masks at all times when away from tables.



Employees pick up the pizzas near an IPad with the "Funky Pay" app, which helps tracking orders of clients and where, with a system of colours, clients can see when it is in the kitchen or when it will be arriving, at Funky Pizza restaurant, where the app replaces waiters, in Palafrugell, near Girona, Costa Brava, Spain July 31, 2020. | Reuters



"The application is very user-friendly ... and you can also track your order and see when it is in the kitchen or when it will be arriving," Claudia Medina, 26, who was eating at the restaurant told Reuters.

Of course, not everyone agreed. "I think we lose the feeling with the waiter, for example when you order you can't ask about different preferences or quantities," said another patron Javier Comas, 26.