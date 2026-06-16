/SpaceX to acquire Cursor for $60 billion: Why it could be the company's most important deal yet

Just a few days after completing one of the most closely watched public listings in technology history, SpaceX has announced another major move. The company has agreed to acquire AI coding startup Cursor in a $60 billion all-stock deal, according to details released by the company. The transaction comes less than two months after the companies announced a strategic partnership and marks one of the largest acquisitions ever involving an AI software company. The move is attracting attention not only because of its size, but also because of what it signals about SpaceX's future priorities.

Why SpaceX wants Cursor

SpaceX says the acquisition is designed to strengthen its artificial intelligence division, which has become a central part of the company's long-term strategy. The AI unit is built around xAI, Elon Musk's artificial intelligence company, which merged with SpaceX earlier this year. SpaceX has repeatedly highlighted AI as one of its biggest growth opportunities, telling investors that artificial intelligence could eventually represent a multi-trillion-dollar market. Cursor specialises in AI-powered coding tools that help developers write, edit and improve software. The company has emerged as one of the fastest-growing names in the AI industry as demand for autonomous coding assistants has surged.

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By bringing Cursor into the business, SpaceX gains access to technology that many believe could become a core part of the next generation of software development.

A startup that grew at remarkable speed

Founded in 2022 under the name Anysphere, Cursor quickly became one of the most talked-about AI startups. The company participated in OpenAI's startup accelerator programme and attracted significant investor interest as AI coding tools gained popularity. Before the acquisition announcement, Cursor was reportedly preparing a new funding round that could have valued the company at around $50 billion. The startup had already raised billions of dollars from investors over the past two years and built a reputation as one of the strongest challengers in the rapidly growing AI coding market.

The timing is hard to ignore

The acquisition arrives at a pivotal moment for SpaceX. Following its blockbuster IPO, the company's share price surged, adding hundreds of billions of dollars to its market value in a matter of days. That stronger valuation may have made a large stock-based acquisition easier to execute. At the same time, SpaceX's AI division has faced challenges. The company has been restructuring parts of its AI operations while attempting to address controversies surrounding AI-generated content and the performance of some products. The Cursor deal appears aimed at accelerating development while bringing in proven AI talent and technology.

A bet on the future of AI

SpaceX has repeatedly argued that artificial intelligence represents one of the largest opportunities in technology. Company presentations have highlighted opportunities ranging from AI infrastructure to enterprise software applications. Cursor fits directly into that strategy because software development is increasingly becoming one of the most important uses of generative AI. Many industry analysts believe coding assistants could become standard tools for developers in the coming years. If that happens, Cursor could become one of the most strategically important acquisitions in SpaceX's history.