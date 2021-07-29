Sony has sold 10 million PS5 consoles while chip shortage continues

Sony has now sold over 10 million PS5 consoles. This comes after Sony clocked around 7.8 million units as sold by March-end.

Even though PS5 continues to be the hottest selling gaming console by Sony to date, the supply is constrained and it is extremely difficult to purchase a console right now due to a global chip shortage.

Jim Ryan, president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, was quoted by The Verge saying, "While PS5 has reached more households faster than any of our previous consoles, we still have a lot of work ahead of us as demand for PS5 continues to outstrip supply".

He added, "I want gamers to know that while we continue to face unique challenges throughout the world that affect our industry and many others, improving inventory levels remains a top priority for SIE".

Also read | Twitter set to test 'shop' feature for select brands

The supply constraint is not likely to go away anytime soon. It is because of the periodic sales through online channels that the buyers are unable to get their hands on a PS5 unit.

Sony has also shared some milestones around the PS5 launch titles. Spider-Man: Miles Morales has sold more than 6.5 million copies since its launch in November, with Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart selling more than 1.1 million copies since its launch last month. Returnal has also sold more than 560,000 copies since its April launch.

As Sony continues to share console hardware figures, Microsoft has stopped sharing Xbox sales numbers in the Xbox One era.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has been quoted by The Verge saying, "We’re all in on games". He added, "The Xbox Series S and X are our fastest selling consoles ever, with more consoles sold life-to-date than any previous generation".