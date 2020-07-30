Snap to hire more women and minorities in tech teams

To maintain gender balance, Snapchat's parent company, Snap Inc, has announced that the company will be hiring more women this year.

This announcement has come in specifically for the tech teams. It was observed by company experts that while the company has 32.9 per cent women workers in their team, the tech team only had 16.1 per cent women.

The decision was announced in Snap Inc's first annual diversity report.

Snap Inc is aiming to improve its staggering gender balance within its tech team. The report claimed that the social media giant is aiming to double the number of women employees in tech roles by the year 2023.

"We are determined to do what it takes to improve these numbers, because behind the numbers are real people," the report stated.

In addition to this, Snap Inc will also be hiring more people from the minority groups to give them equal opportunities and to make sure that the company helps everyone grow and not discriminate. Snap aims to increase the number of underrepresented racial and ethnic minorities in the United States by 2025.

This move has been welcomed and has received positive feedback by people of the United States.