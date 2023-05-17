Shell to use new AI-based technology in deep-sea exploration in partnership with SparkCognition

The British multinational oil and gas company, Shell Plc announced to use of AI-based technology from big-data analytics firm SparkCognition in its deep sea exploration. It is done in view to boost its offshore oil output, the companies said on Wednesday.

SparkCognition’s AI algorithms will process and analyse large amounts of seismic data in the hunt for new oil reservoirs by Shell, which is the largest oil producer in the US Gulf of Mexico.

“We are committed to finding new and innovative ways to reinvent our exploration ways of working,” Gabriel Guerra, Shell’s vice president of innovation and performance, said in a statement.

The goal is to improve operational efficiency and speed and increase production and success in exploration. The new process can shorten to less than nine days from nine months, the companies said.

How AI will help in deep-sea exploration? AI is a broad branch of computer science that focuses on organizing intelligent machines capable of accomplishing tasks, typically requiring human intelligence. Therefore, AI as a technology can aid machines to stimulate human behaviour.

The AI-based technology would help in generating subsurface images using fewer seismic data scans than usual, helping with deep sea preservation, the companies said. Seismic technology sends sound waves to explore subsurface areas.

Fewer seismic surveys accelerate exploration workflow and would save costs in high-performance computing, the companies added. Emerging use of AI in different industries AI-based technology has opened new opportunities in different industries like, healthcare, space exploration, education sector and logistics. The contribution of the technology giants like Microsoft, Google, Apple and IBM in the healthcare sector holds significant importance for the industry.

AI is currently being applied for a wide range of healthcare services, including data mining for identifying patterns and then carrying out the more accurate diagnosis and treatment of medical conditions, medical imaging, medication management, drug discovery and robotic surgery.

Likewise, in the logistics and transportation industry, AI is on the verge of making a revolution. The use of machine learning and predictive analytics has already transformed supply chain management, making it a seamless process. Many warehouses use AI-powered robots for sorting and packaging products in warehouses.

(With inputs from agencies)



