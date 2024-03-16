ReMarkable 2 review: How is the paper tablet?

A tablet is usually considered to be a device with a colour screen, a camera, and support for multiple apps. But the ReMarkable 2 is nowhere close to the traditional tablet that you have seen or used. It's a paper tablet, which has been designed with a certain vision. It is touted as a digital alternative to paper and is aimed at a certain category of people.

According to the Norwegian startup, the tablet has been designed to cater to what it calls "knowledge workers". These are people who still depend on paper for their work - be it for writing or sketching. They include business executives, office workers, and creative professionals.

The company believes this tablet can help users focus on their tasks and save them from the distractions of notifications and the desire to use other apps.

The ReMarkable 2 takes a novel approach, but is the product as good as the thought behind it? Let's find out.

How's the design?

The first thing you notice about the ReMarkable 2 is its premium build quality. Encased in an aluminium frame, it looks elegant. Its lightweight design and slim profile add to the ergonomics. You can comfortably hold and use it for long periods.

Measuring 4.7 mm thick, the ReMarkable 2 is claimed to be the world's thinnest tablet. All of these factors make it portable. So, you can easily slip it into your bag and comfortably carry it with you.

The front of the tablet is dominated by a 10.3-inch monochrome display which is pleasing to the eyes and gives you enough room to comfortably write, read, and doodle.

I quite like its aesthetics and the minimalist approach that has gone into designing the product.

While I understand the absence of a backlight in the ReMarkable 2, the lack of it requires a mention. I think that no backlight could turn some users off.

How's the performance?

It's easy to set up the paper tablet. As you turn it on, you are asked to follow a few simple steps. This doesn't take long.

As you switch on the tablet, you are treated with a host of features. I must say, the interface is clean and intuitive. You easily get a hang of the tablet and its functionalities as you spend some time with it.

Its USP is the writing feature. There are different templates of pages for you to choose from. There’s everything from ruled pages for handwriting to a weekly schedule for planning your week. Pages can be as long or as short as you like. When you reach the end of a page, you can use a single swipe upward to get more space. You can also pick a pen as per your note-taking needs. The tablet offers a wide range of precise and adjustable writing tools that respond to the tilt and pressure of your hand. Interestingly, the tablet comes with a precise writing tool called the Marker Plus. There is no latency in writing and the strokes are quite fine. Overall, The writing experience is responsive.

While I appreciate the efforts that have gone into offering a paper-like writing experience, I think there is still some scope for improvement. The writing experience could be enhanced to be a bit smoother.

The tablet is loaded with a host of cutting-edge features.

The tablet allows you to convert your handwritten notes into typed text. It does so quite accurately. So, you can easily use your handwritten notes in emails, reports, or presentations by turning them into text.



Arranging notes is as easy as taking notes in this digital notebook. You can organise them using different tags and keep them in separate folders. There are gestures available for you to navigate the notebook. This helps you easily find what you’re looking for.

Among other features, there is a provision to combine handwritten and typed notes. The device can be attached to a keyboard. This comes in handy when you don't want to take notes and instead want to type. Called Type Folio, the slim keyboard enables comfortable and focused typing for users. You can even adjust the position of the Type Folio.

You must know that you can access your documents across devices. Their mobile and desktop apps let you view and organise your notes from your other smart devices.

The tablet is also engineered with palm-rejection technology that allows you to place your palm on the screen while writing or drawing without registering unwanted inputs.

As it's focused on reading and writing, it doesn't disturb you with notifications or calls.

Talking about the battery, it offers around 12 days of battery life on a single charge.

It comes with an option of unlimited cloud storage. You can access it by subscribing to the ReMarkable Connect membership.

The company promises regular software updates, which means you can expect new features and enhancements in the years to come.

How much does it cost?

It's priced at Rs 43,999 for the bundle that includes the ReMarkable 2 and Marker Plus. Also, you will have to spend an extra Rs 19,499 if you want to buy the Type Folio.

Verdict