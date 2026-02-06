/OpenAI and Anthropic release new AI models the same day as their rivalry intensifies

The rivalry between OpenAI and Anthropic sharpened this week after both companies released new artificial intelligence models on the same day, highlighting growing competition in advanced AI development.

Anthropic launched Claude Opus 4.6, while OpenAI unveiled GPT-5.3-Codex, with both companies positioning their models as stronger tools for coding and workplace productivity.

What Anthropic announced with Claude Opus 4.6

Anthropic said Claude Opus 4.6 is designed to handle longer and more complex tasks in a single session. As per the company, the model offers an expanded context window, allowing it to process large documents and detailed projects more efficiently.

Anthropic claims the update improves performance in office productivity and software development tasks. The release follows feedback from users who compared earlier Anthropic and OpenAI models, often pointing to differences in speed and problem-solving depth.

Speaking on the TBPN podcast, Anthropic researcher Sholto Douglas said the company focused on making its model stronger at handling difficult problems, even if that required more careful reasoning.

OpenAI’s announced GPT-5.3-Codex

On the same day, OpenAI released GPT-5.3-Codex, a model built specifically for coding and software management. The company said the model runs faster, uses fewer computing resources, and can manage complex programming tasks using plain English instructions.

OpenAI also introduced a standalone Codex desktop app alongside the model, aiming to make AI-assisted coding easier for developers.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said users are increasingly moving towards workflows where they manage teams of AI agents rather than writing every instruction themselves.

Rivalry

The competition between OpenAI and Anthropic dates back to 2021, when former OpenAI researchers left to form Anthropic, focusing on building more controlled and safety-focused AI systems.

This week also proved significant for Anthropic in other ways. Its release of industry-specific AI tools raised concerns on Wall Street about the impact of AI on traditional software companies, triggering a market sell-off.

Anthropic also released advertisements promoting its chatbot Claude as ad-free, a clear contrast to OpenAI’s recent decision to introduce ads for free ChatGPT users. OpenAI announced earlier this year that advertising would help fund its growing operational costs.

Altman pushed back against criticism, saying ads would be clearly labelled and would not influence chatbot responses. He added that inserting ads into AI answers would damage user trust.

What this means for the AI industry

The same-day launches underline how fast competition is moving in the AI sector, especially in tools aimed at developers and professionals. As companies race to improve speed, accuracy and efficiency, users are increasingly comparing models side by side.

With OpenAI and Anthropic continuing to release frequent updates, experts say the AI market is shifting from novelty to real-world productivity, where performance, cost and trust are becoming key deciding factors.