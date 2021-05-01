Only 10,000 iOS apps follow Apple's new user tracking guidelines so far: Report

At least 10,000 mobile applications on Apple's iOS store App Store have conformed with the company's App Tracking Transparency (ATT) feature a week after it was rolled out, a new report claims.

The report from AppFigures, an analytics, app data and analysis firm claims that "permission prompts" have been accepted by 10,000 applications, news agency IANS reported. The report claims that at least 10,000 applications have enabled permission requests to track "Identification for Developer (IDFA)" tags of users that fall in line with the company latest guidelines.

Even then, the guidelines have a long way to go before finding acceptance on the App Store where at least two million applications exist, according to a report by Apple Insider. Out of the 10,000 apps that have accepted ATT, games account for the largest number with 20 per cent of the total applications.

Categories including utilities, entertainment, news and shopping have an acceptance rate of 6 per cent so far. Apps that track user data significantly - social media applications are yet to majorly conform to ATT, accounting for only 5 per cent.

The report suggests that these "prompts" put forward by application developers include an array of requests to track user data. These include prompts with detailed explanations to default text. The report adds that many also include misleading statements.



The approval from Apple could take a while as the company sifts through thousands of updates that came after the release of iOS 14.5 on Monday, the report added. Apple recently introduced ATT to its iOS, iPadOS and tvOS platforms. It has stirred mixed reactions from everyone for it requires developers to seek permission from users before tracking them in applications across the web.

