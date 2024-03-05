Nothing Phone (2a): First impressions of the new Android phone

London-based tech company Nothing has launched its new smartphone - the Phone (2a) - in India.

The new Android smartphone is available in three configurations - 8 GB RAM + 128 GB memory, 8 GB RAM + 256 GB memory, and 12 GB RAM + 256 GB memory. The phone is priced at Rs 23,999 onwards. The phone, which is available in two colours - black and white, will be available to buy from March 12.

We have spent some time with the new phone and here is what we think about it.

Like other Nothing phones, the phone is quite attractive. It has a distinctive design and looks premium. Its transparent design makes it stand out in the crowded market.

The phone's lightweight and rounded corners make it comfortable to hold and use it even for long hours. The 6.7-inch AMOLED display can reach up to 1,300 nits peak brightness. The display is bright and has great colour reproduction capabilities.

The phone's dual camera (50 MP main camera + 50 MP ultra-wide sensor) at the back is a good surprise at this price point. It captures detailed results in bright light conditions and is quite impressive even in low-light settings.

Talking about its performance, its 5,000 mAh battery easily lasts for over a day even with heavy usage. On certain occasions, it lasted for close to a day and a half. The Phone (2a) supports 45W Fast Charging and can give you 50% of power in nearly 25 minutes. The box includes a charging cable but it doesn't have a charging adapter.

We didn't face any heating issues with the phone during the brief period spent with it. It's important to note that the Phone (2a) incorporates what is said to be an advanced liquid cooling system. The vapour chamber allows for faster heat dissipation by transferring it across the back of the device. To further accelerate the cooling process the company has introduced a cryogenic frame made of graphite. This material enables the device to release heat faster.

Nothing's new phone runs Nothing OS 2.5. It comes with Android 14 out of the box, with a promise of 3 years of software updates and 4 years of security updates. With the Phone (2a), Nothing has reimagined the signature Glyph Interface with a new trio light configuration and 15 functions.

Multitasking on the phone is smooth. While the speakers produce loud results, I wish they had a slightly better sound quality.