/'Millions of lives destroyed': Meta's oversight board thinks its AI rules for banning accounts are baffling

When your own oversight body, the independent board you created and funded specifically to hold you accountable, publicly says your rules for banning users are inconsistent, opaque, and raise systemic human rights concerns, the problem is no longer a matter of public perception. It is a matter of institutional failure. That is where Meta now stands.

The Case That Exposed The System

The Oversight Board's review was triggered by a case involving an Instagram account with 70,000 followers that was banned after making threatening posts targeting a journalist. The board upheld the ban itself, the account had violated Meta's rules. But the case opened a wider investigation into how Meta handles account-level enforcement across its platforms, and what the board found was damning.

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Two Platforms, Two Completely Different Rules

Facebook and Instagram, both owned by Meta, both governed by the same parent company, use markedly different penalty structures for the same kinds of violations. Facebook implements a system of temporary suspensions before escalating to a permanent ban, giving users a graduated series of consequences. Instagram does not. Instead, Instagram restricts features like livestreaming access or reduces account visibility as intermediate penalties, but the board pointed out that livestreaming is not even available to all accounts, since it requires a minimum of 1,000 followers. A penalty that restricts a feature most users do not have is not a penalty. It is a gap in the system dressed up as a policy.

AI Makes The Decision, Nobody Reviews It

The board found that many account bans and suspensions appeared to have been made automatically by AI systems, with no human oversight involved in the decision. Users reported being unable to challenge account disablements or receiving any meaningful explanation for why their accounts were banned. The AI flags an account, the AI disables it, and the user is left with no information about what happened, no human to speak to, and no realistic path to appeal. The board explicitly recommended that users should at minimum be notified when an AI system, rather than a human moderator, has been responsible for penalising their account.

750 Public Comments On A Single Case

The scale of frustration among Meta's users was reflected in the board's own data. It received more than 750 public comments on this single case alone with endless list of complaint posts (maybe in millions) on other social media platforms like X. Board members also reported receiving what they described as ‘innumerable’ individual complaints from users who had their accounts disabled. For a platform with billions of users, the Oversight Board's comment volume is a small sample, but it signals a level of organised public anger that is difficult to ignore.

What The Board Recommended

The Oversight Board made several specific recommendations. It called on Meta to provide users with a meaningful appeals process that allows them to submit written explanations, not just click a button and hope. It recommended that Meta notify users when AI systems are responsible for enforcement actions on their accounts. It proposed that information about account bans be included in Meta's public transparency reports. It recommended the creation of a dedicated dashboard where users can review their account status, see their violation history, understand the role AI played in any moderation decisions, and access information about how to appeal. And it called for a dedicated reporting channel for people who are high-risk targets of violence and their representatives.

The Bigger Problem