Microsoft incorporates ChatGPT-style AI into Word, Outlook

Taking ahead its artificial intelligence (AI) revolution, Microsoft announced on Thursday that it will be incorporating a ChatGPT-style AI system into its widely used work software called Microsoft 365.

The system has been named Copilot by Microsoft, and the tech company said that they will embed it into Excel, Word, Outlook, and PowerPoint.

Microsoft boss Satya Nadella stated that the step would "fundamentally change the way we work." The firm, however, accepted that sometimes Copilot can even make mistakes.

"We all want to focus on the 20 per cent of our work that really matters, but 80 per cent of our time is consumed with busy work that bogs us down. Copilot lightens the load," said the tech giant in a statement.

This latest chatbot from Microsoft, with its ChatGPT-like abilities, will make it easier to churn out calendar entries, meeting transcripts, or PowerPoint slides instantaneously in offices.

The idea behind incorporating a ChatGPT-style AI system is to make it work like an assistant for users of Microsoft's workplace software and take over their office tasks unilaterally.

"You could say we've been using AI on autopilot, and with this next generation of AI, we are moving from autopilot to copilot," said Nadella at a virtual release event.

Billions of dollars have been pumped into OpenAI by Microsoft, which has been building the technology that is being used to power ChatGPT as well as its latest version, GPT-4.

AI technology has already been used to create the chatbot on Microsoft's Bing search engine, which is getting more users.

Various tech giants have been cautiously approaching generative AI, fearing the embarrassment that comes when the technology performs incorrectly.

The cloud computing arm of Google stated this week that testers will be provided with ways to "infuse generative AI" into applications or add them to the platform of the internet giant.

Last month, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that the parent company of Facebook and Instagram was creating a product group to find ways to "turbocharge" their AI work.

