OpenAI takes artificial intelligence race to next level, launches GPT-4 that can 'see'

OpenAI, the San Francisco-based tech company that took the world by storm with its ChatGPT, on Tuesday announced that it is releasing a new version of artificial intelligence software which can see.

The new software called 'GPT-4' “can solve difficult problems with greater accuracy, thanks to its broader general knowledge and problem-solving abilities,” as per an announcement made on OpenAI’s website.

In the video shared by the company online, it stated that GPT-4 is armed with various capabilities which were not present in the previous iteration of the technology, like the ability to “reason” based on images which have been uploaded by the users.

"GPT-4 is a large multimodal model (accepting image and text inputs, emitting text outputs) that, while less capable than humans in many real-world scenarios, exhibits human-level performance on various professional and academic benchmarks," wrote OpenAI on its website.

Andrej Karpathy, who is an employee of OpenAI, tweeted that the new feature means that the AI could "see”. So far, the new technology has not been made available for free.

OpenAI stated that GPT-4 can be tried by people on its subscription service ChatGPT Plus for which the user has to shell out $20 a month.

The latest technology of the startup in some cases reflects a major improvement in its earlier version “GPT-3.5”, the company said.

OpenAI stated that in the bar exam in which US law-school graduates appear before professional practice, the new version scored in the top 10 per cent of test takers, while the older version was ranked below 10 per cent.

Although the two versions appear similar to each other in casual conversation, "the difference comes out when the complexity of the task reaches a sufficient threshold," said OpenAI, noting that "GPT-4 is more reliable, creative, and able to handle much more nuanced instructions".

