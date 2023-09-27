Meta to start shipping new Quest headsets on October 10: Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, said at an event on Wednesday (September 27) that the company will start shipping its newest Quest mixed-reality headset on October 10. The announcement was made at a Meta Connect Conference, the biggest event of the year for the social media company. It is expected that more announcements will be made on plans to build metaverse, which Zuckerberg says is the future of computing.

Meta announced Quest 3 over the summer just when Apple launched its Vision Pro headset. Apple's high-end product has a price-tag of USD 3500.

The Quest 3 headset starts at USD 500. It has the same mixed-reality tech that the more expensive headset Quest Pro has.

Quest Pro was launched last year. It shows wearers a video feed of the world around them.

Meta Connect Conference this year is the first in-person conference since the start of the pandemic.

The day's announcements are expected to indicate how Zuckerberg plans to navigate the shift this year of investor fervor to artificial intelligence from augmented and virtual reality technologies.

Stakes are high this year especially after lashing Meta got from investors last year. Meta received criticism for spending extensively on metaverse. As Meta continued funding Zuckerberg's vision, the company was forced to sack tens of thousands of staff.

Developers will be watching to assess what apps they might create for Meta's latest hardware devices. Investors, meanwhile, will be scouting for signs of whether a gamble that has lost the company more than $40 billion since 2021 may pay off.

Just before the event, Meta said it was delivering on a plan announced early last year to roll out mobile and Web versions of its flagship social VR platform Horizon Worlds.

It also quietly added legs to its previously upper-body-only virtual reality avatars, as spotted by industry blog Upload VR.

(With inputs from agencies)

