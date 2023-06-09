Meta teases AI features into Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp for billions of users

Facebook's parent company Meta Platforms Inc. previewed a number of Artificial Intelligence tools under development to its staff on Thursday, It showed ChatGPT-like chatbots for Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp that can communicate using several personalities.

"Developments in generative AI over the previous year have now made it possible for the company to build the technology into every single one of our products," Meta’s Chief Executive, Mark Zuckerberg, informed the employees.

Amid the ongoing inclusion of consumer-facing products, executives at the meeting also unveiled Metamate, a productivity assistant for Meta staff members, who would be able to respond to questions and carry out tasks using data from internal corporate systems.

Meta's upcoming AI features on Instagram and Facebook ads



According to a Meta spokesperson, the executives also showed two upcoming Instagram features that have the potential to change user photographs through text prompts. Another feature will reportedly produce specific emoji stickers for messaging services.

Meta has joined the AI race months after rivals like Google, Microsoft, and Snapchat announced such developments. The company told its employees that it is going to build its own generative AI, which would be available to its 3.8 billion monthly users.

Last month, the company announced plans to work with limited advertisers to test tools that incorporate AI to produce image backgrounds and several versions of written copy for their ad campaigns.

The company has also been reorganising its AI divisions and spending heavily to whip its infrastructure into shape, after determining early last year that it lacked the hardware and software capacity to support its AI product needs.



(With inputs from agencies)

