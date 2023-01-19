Meta fined $5.9 million for violating EU data protection regulations

Ireland's Data Privacy Commissioner (DPC) on Thursday slapped an additional fine of $5.95 million on Meta's WhatsApp for breaches of the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Ireland-based media outlet The Journal reported that DPC further announced that WhatsApp Ireland has six months to bring its data processing operations into compliance.

Two weeks ago, the tech giant was fined 390 million euro when Instagram and Facebook were found to have flouted the same EU rules.

In a statement, the watchdog said that in its new decision, the tech company was found to be "in breach of its obligations in relation to transparency".

The DPC added that Meta was relying on an incorrect legal basis "for its processing of personal data for the purposes of service improvement and security".

The Irish regulator has taken strict action when it comes to security issues. For failures in handling the data of minors, Meta was fined 405 million euros in September. Meanwhile, it was fined 265 million euros in November for not sufficiently protecting users' data.

GDPR was adopted in 2016 and its aim is to enhance control and rights to users' personal data. The regulation came into force on 25 May 2018.

(With inputs from agencies)

