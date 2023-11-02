Meet 'Monster Wolf', Japanese robot in wolf's clothing to deter wild predators from populated areas

In Japan, to deter the natural predators, an alternative to the haunting howls of the real wolves has been found in the 'Monster Wolf', a robot to deter natural predators from populated areas in a safe way.

Its mechanical neck swings a bit, akin to a living creature glimpsing its territory. A nice blend of technology and tradition, it is designed to terrify potential pests.

A report in ABC News states that the Monster Wolf bears lifelike proportions and glowing red eyes to confront wildlife intrusions into human domains, in a way that a 21st-century scarecrow would do.

Why does Japan need a Monster Wolf — and so many of them?

Japan's natural predators are dwindling as their habitats become the site of human habitations. Animals such as deer, wild boars and bears enter territories where humans live.

Deer and boars eat upon the agricultural produce. Besides, the encounters between monkeys and humans are often dangerous.

"It has been a success," Yuji Ohta of Tokyo-headquartered technology company Ohta Seiki was quoted as saying by the ABC News.

"To date, no one has questioned its effectiveness, nor have we faced any returns due to dissatisfaction."

According to Ohta, the Monster Wolves can deter wild animals near golf courses, near highway entrances, and railroad crossings.

"I think it's much more cost-effective to threaten with a machine and drive it away from the village than the cost of a lot of people going out and exterminate it," Ohta was further quoted as saying.

The robot in wolf's clothing has also attracted international attention. The ABC News reports that there have been inquiries from around ten countries.

