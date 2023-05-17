India: From 'Arikomban' in Kerala to 'Arisi komban' in Tamil Nadu- A wild tusker's journey

Translocating a wild animal in the hope of reducing potentially adverse man-animal interactions need not always yield effective results. The best example of this is the recent case from Kerala, where a wild tusker was translocated to a different region, after complaints of the elephant being a threat to the local people. Barely a few days after being tranquillized, hauled onto a truck and then transported a distance of more than 80 kilometres, the wild tusker has again begun to venture close to human settlements - now in the adjoining state of Tamil Nadu.

‘Arikomban’ (translates to ‘rice-tusker’) in Malayalam, earned the moniker for his raids on rice shops and settlements in the Idukki district in Kerala, where he originally belonged. There were also some claims that the wild tusker had fatally attacked a handful of individuals there, thus prompting those living in the region to demand for his relocation.

It is often reported that wild elephants venture out into towns, raid crops and cause damage to property. However, this points to the larger issue of habitat destruction, towns and settlements coming up on forest fringes and natural vegetation not being available in abundance for wildlife.

While it is being claimed that this particular elephant killed a few people, there are no clear indications in this regard. However, the demands of the local people were taken cognisance of and the Kerala Forest Department planned to capture the wild tusker and turn him into a trained semi-wild elephant, a gruesome and painful process that takes months. Vehement opposition from activists and a court decision ensured that the only way ahead was to go for a translocation.

Finally, the tusker was translocated from Chinnakanal in Kerala's Idukki district to the Periyar Tiger Reserve (ferried a distance of nearly 80 km), close to the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border. The entire operation was carried out by the Kerala forest department, with police vehicles ensuring the smooth movement of the convoy and avoiding any untoward incidents along the way. While a hostile reaction was anticipated, those living in the regions close to the Periyar Tiger Reserve (where the elephant was being released) had even performed a traditional 'Puja' to welcome the new inhabitant of the wild.

Barely a few days after being released in the Periyar Tiger Reserve, the pachyderm ventured into the estates in the Megamalai range in Tamil Nadu's Theni district. Known to walk dozens of kilometres every day, wild elephants move across regions in search of food and water. Thanks to a radio collar around his neck, Forest department officials from both Tamil Nadu and Kerala have been able to monitor the elephant's location real-time.

Earlier this week, during the wee hours, the tusker got back to his old ways and ventured close to a ration shop in Megamalai and attempted to break open a window, possibly to get hold of the rice stored within. Later, the tusker is said to have ventured back into the forest. Images from the area showed the tusker's giant footprints in the vicinity of the settlements and the ration shop. Carrying on the moniker from Kerala, those in Tamil Nadu refer to the wild tusker as 'Arisi Komban' (translates to rice tusker in Tamil).

Forest Officials from Theni in Tamil Nadu told WION that the radio collar placed on the elephant's neck is operational and the movement of the animal is being tracked both by radio telemetry and GPS. Those staying in the region have been advised to not venture out unnecessarily and particularly have been advised against venturing out late in the evenings. We have forest staffers who are monitoring the elephant's movement round-the-clock and alerting those in the region, the official added.

Since the time the tusker ventured into the Megamalai region, the district administration has temporarily suspended tourism and increased the number of Police personnel at the checkposts that lead to Megamalai.





