Mark Zuckerberg’s private phone number goes online in Facebook hack

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's phone number and other details have been leaked in the recent set of the data leak, alleged a security researcher.



The Facebook founder’s private information was in the cache released online, which Facebook dismissed as “very old” and likely not a threat to anyone.

A cybersecurity researcher Dave Walker claimed that this data leak also includes the contact detail of Zuckerberg. His data is among the 32 million users (3.2 crores) in the United States whose data is leaked.

Regarding the #FacebookLeak, of the 533M people in the leak - the irony is that Mark Zuckerberg is regrettably included in the leak as well.



Regarding the #FacebookLeak, of the 533M people in the leak - the irony is that Mark Zuckerberg is regrettably included in the leak as well.

"All 533,000,000 Facebook records were just leaked for free," Alon Gal, chief technology officer at the Hudson Rock cybercrime intelligence firm, said Saturday on Twitter.

All 533,000,000 Facebook records were just leaked for free.



This means that if you have a Facebook account, it is extremely likely the phone number used for the account was leaked.



This means that if you have a Facebook account, it is extremely likely the phone number used for the account was leaked.

Data of over 553 million (53 crores) Facebook users were available in a hacking forum since January. It was found that the hacker made available data that included details like phone numbers and other personal data for free.

This data breach includes details of users from around 106 countries, including India. It is reported that data of 11 million users in the United Kingdom and six million users in India are found in this set of data leak.



