'Love me tender': Cryptic tweets continue to pour in from Elon Musk after Twitter bid row

Mercurial billionaire Elon Musk is an enigmatic man. Continuing his trend of posting cryptic tweets, he has tweeted the title of a song by Elvis Presley.

''Love me tender,'' the Tesla CEO said in a tweet.

His tweet comes after his offer to buy Twitter worth $43 billion was rejected by the social media giant.

🎶 Love Me Tender 🎶 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 16, 2022

However, it seems Musk has not lost hope and he is still optimistic about acquiring the tech titan.

"It would be utterly indefensible not to put this offer to a shareholder vote," Musk said in another tweet.

Experts believe that Musk can bypass Twitter's board by putting forward another hostile bid directly to its shareholders.

Musk, who is the co-founder of SpaceX and is leading Neuralink as well as 'The Boring Company', is one of the most-followed people on Twitter.

He has a following of 82 million rivaling pop stars such as Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande.

''Taking Twitter private at $54.20 should be up to shareholders, not the board,'' Musk said in another tweet.

Taking Twitter private at $54.20 should be up to shareholders, not the board — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 14, 2022

In response, Twitter spokesperson Adrian Zamora said, “Our policy decisions are not determined by the board or shareholders, and we have no plans to reverse any policy decisions.”

Musk describes himself as a “free speech absolutist.” He has criticised Twitter for not living up to its free speech principles.

Will endeavor to keep as many shareholders in privatized Twitter as allowed by law — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 14, 2022

The 50-year-old called “crypto spam bots” the “most annoying problem on Twitter.” They search tweets for cryptocurrency related keywords then pose as customer support to empty user crypto wallets.

Musk, who is the world's richest man with a net worth pegged by Forbes at $265 billion, asked ''Is Twitter dying?'' in a post.

Most of these “top” accounts tweet rarely and post very little content.



Is Twitter dying? https://t.co/lj9rRXfDHE — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 9, 2022

Musk had faced legal trouble for "false and misleading" about taking Tesla private in 2018.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission had found him guilty of ''recklessly making the statements with knowledge as to their falsity.'' As a result, he had to pay a massive fine of $40 million.

(With inputs from agencies)