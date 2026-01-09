/Kyvex Strengthens Leadership with Bollywood Actor Rajat Bedi, AI Veteran Ravindra Varna to Accelerate Sovereign AI Vision

Kyvex, the sovereign AI platform, based in India by Indian billionaire and global entrepreneur Pearl Kapur, is persistently stocking its leadership unit by applying strategic hires to expand its AI-first ecosystem throughout India and worldwide markets.

The most recent step is that of Rajat Bedi, a renowned Bollywood actor and entrepreneur, who has been invested in and hired by Kyvex as Business Development Lead in India. Bedi will also act as the Brand Ambassador of Kyvex in India, along with this position, and as such, will drive awareness and implementation of AI-driven solutions, especially AI applications in the entertainment and media sector.

The onboarding of Rajat Bedi is a major move towards the vision Kyvex has in the connection between technology, creativity and scalable business innovation. The knowledge of the entertainment ecosystem that he has will put Kyvex at the forefront of bringing new opportunities to the AI-driven content creation, virtual production, talent analytics, digital rights management, and immersive audience experiences.

To tighten the technology leadership of Kyvex, the firm has chosen Ravindra Varna, a renowned AI engineer and an ex-Wipro employee to lead the company as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Having more than 26 years of expertise in technology (AI), LLM, cloud architecture, and massive digital transformation, Varna will spearhead the core technology roadmap at Kyvex and supervise the creation of its Sovereign AI platform, which will be resilient, secure, and scalable worldwide.

These hires are the follow-up of Kyvex recently unveiling onboarding major venture capital executives, Pranav Sharma and Sameer Salgar of Blue Gold, into the firm to assist in expanding Kyvex's sovereign AI efforts worldwide. Their strategic direction has assisted the growth of Kyvex in controlled markets, equity funding, governments and enterprise ecosystems.

With regards to the new additions, Pearl Kapur, Founder of Kyvex, remarked, the future being developed by Kyvex is one where AI is free, moral, and well-established in the reality sectors. As leaders such as Rajat Bedi promote business development and AI implementation in India and Ravindra Varna consolidates our technology base, we will be in a good place to jumpstart innovation in the entertainment, enterprise, and governance.

The sovereign AI platform of Kyvex is aimed at equipping countries and businesses with localised, secure, and compliant AI infrastructure, allowing them to maintain their control over data, intelligence, and innovation and compete in the global level.

As the leadership team grows fast and with a natural emphasis on AI-driven change, Kyvex is already becoming a force to be reckoned with in India and globally as the future of sovereign AI.