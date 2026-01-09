/'Temporarily leave Kyiv': Mayor urges residents after Russia hits Ukraine with Oreshnik missile

Following a massive Russian strike on Ukraine that went through the night on Thursday amid brutal winter conditions, Kyiv's Mayor on Friday (Jan 09) urged residents to temporarily vacate the capital city as it reels under severe winters at -8 degrees Celsius, with the temperature forecasted to dip further. "Half of Kyiv's apartment buildings, nearly 6,000, are currently without heat due to damage to the capital's critical infrastructure caused by a massive enemy attack," Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said on social media.

"I also appeal to residents of the capital who have the opportunity to temporarily leave the city for places with alternative sources of power and heat to do so," he added.



Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine as temperatures plummeted to freezing points. Moscow launched a barrage of missiles, including the hypersonic Orshnik, targeting critical infrastructure, including gas storage facilities and suburbs.

Kyiv took the most hits during the strikes, with 4 people killed and at least 25 wounded. President Zelensky confirmed the strikes "Twenty residential buildings alone were damaged," Zelensky said, adding that "a building of the Embassy of Qatar was damaged last night by a Russian drone".

Zelensky said Russia attacked Ukraine with 13 ballistic missiles, including the Oreshnik, and 22 cruise missiles, along with 242 drones.



Russia's large-scale attack came after Moscow claimed that Ukraine targeted the residence of President Vladimir Putin in Russia's northern Novgorod region with 91 long-range attack drones.

The Russian military confirmed that it had fired its hypersonic Oreshnik missile at a target in Ukraine in response to what it described as an attempted Ukrainian drone strike on one of President Vladimir Putin's residences last month, which Kyiv has denied.

What is the Oreshnik missile system?

Russia has described the Oreshnik as an intermediate-range missile, capable of striking targets at distances of 3,000 to 5,500 kilometres (1,860 to 3,400 miles).

Sergei Karakayev, commander of Russia’s Strategic Rocket Forces, which oversees the country’s nuclear arsenal and intercontinental ballistic missile programme, has said the missile can hit targets across Europe.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, said last month that Oreshnik missiles had been deployed in Belarus, a country bordering NATO’s eastern flank.

Russia has claimed it is “impossible” for modern air defence systems to intercept the Oreshnik, which is said to travel at speeds of Mach 10, or roughly 2.5 to 3 kilometres per second.