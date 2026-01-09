/Russia used nuclear capable missile to hit Ukraine's Lviv? Oreshnik missile reportedly used near Polish border

Russia reportedly hit Ukraine’s western Lviv Oblast with and intermediate-range ballistic system called the Oreshnik missile, which is capable of carrying a nuclear payload. The site of attack was about 70 kilometers from Poland border. The missile struck a large, underground gas storage facility, and caused blackout in the area, said Lviv Regional Military Administration head Maksym Kozytskyi.

Just before the attack, Ukrainian Telegram channels alerted about likely launch of missile from Russia’s Kapustin Yar test site, while an air raid alert covering the entire country was sounded by the Ukrainian Air Force.

Over ten powerful explosions, were reported by the locals which may have been caused by multiple warheads detonating upon impact.

What is the Oreshnik missile

The Oreshnik missile is nuclear capable and has a range of up to 5,500 kilometres and can mount both single or multiple conventional and nuclear warheads. The missile has speeds over 12,000 kilometres per hour, due to which Ukraine has no air defense capabilities against it.

Moscow transferred missile system to Belarus?

Earlier, on Dec 30, Belarus released a video that showed the deployment of the Russian nuclear-capable hypersonic Oreshnik missile system on its territory. The information about the deployment of the intermediate-range ballistic missile was first made in December by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.