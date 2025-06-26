Kodak’s fall: How the photo giant missed the digital moment

from market leader to missed opportunity. In the late 1990s, Kodak ruled the camera world. The company owned more than 70 per cent of global film sales and earned healthy profits from prints and chemicals at that time. Yet in 1975, Kodak engineer Steve Sasson had already built the first digital camera inside the company’s own lab. Managers praised the prototype and then shelved it, fearing it would hurt film sales.

Kodak kept faith in its Symbian-based hardware and low-cost point-and-shoot models, while rivals such as Sony, Canon, and, later, Apple invested in digital sensors and easy-to-use software.

Wrong bets, slow decisions

Internal studies warned that digital photography would surpass film within ten years. Instead of preparing, Kodak poured money into improving film quality. In 1996, it spent US $500 million on the Advantix Preview camera, which let users review pictures, but still required film and paid prints. Consumers asked: Why buy film if a digital camera can store images for free?

Corporate choices deepened the slide: 1988: Kodak buys Sterling Drug for US $5.1 billion, later selling the unit at roughly half the price.



Major decisions

In 1989, Directors choose a film-focused Chief Executive over a digital champion, slowing change.

2011: After years of losses, Kodak sells most patents to raise cash; in 2012 the company files for bankruptcy protection.

By the time Kodak joined Microsoft to launch Lumia-branded camera phones in 2014, users were already loyal to the iPhone and Android ecosystems. Film sales had collapsed, and Kodak’s handset venture also failed.

Lessons for today’s businessmen

Business historians note the four main reasons for Kodak’s fall:

Closed mindset – leadership ignored ideas that threatened short-term profit.

Hardware tunnel vision – Engineers perfected film while competitors built software platforms and app stores.

Slow strategy shift – Kodak excelled at mass production (make-and-sell) but never switched to an anticipate-and-lead model for a fast-moving market.

Poor use of data – The firm collected strong market research, but failed to act on it.