/John Ternus is changing Apple: More products, fewer managers and a major shift in launch strategy

Apple’s new CEO John Ternus is reportedly looking to make the company move faster, with a plan to reduce management layers and potentially launch new products more frequently throughout the year.

The changes, reported by Bloomberg, point to an engineering-focused approach under Ternus, who became Apple CEO on September 1 after 15 years of Tim Cook’s leadership. Apple has not publicly announced a new product launch calendar, and the reported changes remain under consideration. The biggest surprise is that a previously reported plan to cut around 5,000 AppleCare jobs has reportedly been put on hold. Smaller reductions and budget cuts could still be considered, however.

John Ternus wants a faster Apple

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Ternus is reportedly reviewing how Apple develops products and makes internal decisions. One proposed change involves reducing layers of middle management. The idea would be to give engineers a more direct line to senior executives, potentially shortening the process between an idea and a final product. That would mark a notable change for a company known for tightly controlled product development. The new CEO also reportedly wants Apple to become more experimental and release products more frequently rather than relying so heavily on its familiar spring and autumn launch windows.

Could Apple start launching products all year?

If the reported strategy moves ahead, Apple could spread hardware announcements across the calendar rather than concentrating major releases around a few events. That could mean a more continuous stream of new iPhones, Macs, iPads and other devices. However, this does not mean Apple has confirmed year-round launches. They have not announced a formal change to its product-release schedule. The possible shift would instead reflect Ternus’ reported push to make product development more responsive and less dependent on long internal processes.

The reported pause on the larger AppleCare reduction is significant because it suggests Ternus’ restructuring is not simply about cutting headcount. According to the Bloomberg report, Apple is looking at a broader operational overhaul involving management structures, budgets and the way teams develop products. Ternus’ engineering background is central to this approach. He joined Apple in 2001, became vice president of Hardware Engineering in 2013 and later served as senior vice president of Hardware Engineering. Apple says he has overseen hardware development across the iPhone, Mac, Apple Watch and AirPods lines.

Why this matters for Apple’s next era

The timing is important. Apple is entering the Ternus era while facing pressure to accelerate its AI strategy and find new areas of growth. Ternus inherited a company that has become significantly larger under Cook, but his background is firmly rooted in engineering and hardware. The reported restructuring suggests his approach could be less about simply making Apple smaller and more about making it faster.