/Jensen Huang hints Nvidia’s AI investments in OpenAI and Anthropic may be final

Artificial intelligence partnerships between major technology companies are evolving quickly. Jensen Huang, the chief executive of Nvidia, has indicated that the company may not make additional investments in two of the world’s leading AI firms, OpenAI and Anthropic.

Speaking at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference in San Francisco, Huang said Nvidia’s recent investments in the two companies could be its final ones.

He explained that if these companies move towards public listings, the opportunity for such private investments may close.

Why NVIDIA invested in AI startups

NVIDIA’s investments in AI companies have been closely linked to its broader strategy. The company produces the graphics processing units (GPUs) that power many of the world’s most advanced AI systems.

Both OpenAI and Anthropic rely heavily on Nvidia chips for training and running large AI models.

Huang previously said Nvidia’s investments are meant to expand its ecosystem rather than simply generate financial returns.

According to the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call transcript, Nvidia aims to “expand and deepen ecosystem reach” through such partnerships.

This approach has helped Nvidia strengthen ties with companies building AI models and cloud services.

Investment dynamics around AI companies

Industry analysts have pointed out that the financial relationships between Nvidia and AI companies can sometimes appear circular.

For example, reports previously suggested Nvidia planned to invest up to $100 billion in OpenAI while OpenAI planned to spend large amounts on Nvidia hardware.

According to Professor Michael Cusumano from MIT Sloan School of Management, such arrangements can appear like a “wash” because companies invest in each other while also buying products from one another.

More recently, Nvidia reportedly finalised a $30 billion investment in OpenAI as part of a $110 billion funding round, which was smaller than earlier expected commitments.

Tensions and policy debates around AI

The AI sector is also seeing increasing debate over how advanced technologies should be used.

Dario Amodei, the CEO of Anthropic, recently criticised the sale of advanced AI chips to certain overseas customers. Without naming Nvidia directly, he compared such exports to supplying extremely sensitive technologies.

At the same time, policy decisions have also affected the sector. Reports indicated that US authorities placed restrictions on some technologies linked to Anthropic after the company declined to allow its models to be used for certain military or surveillance applications.

These developments show how AI partnerships now sit at the intersection of technology, business and national policy.

NVIDIA’s role in the AI industry

Despite stepping back from additional investments, Nvidia remains central to the AI industry.

The company’s GPUs power large-scale AI systems used by technology companies, startups and research organisations around the world.

Demand for these chips has surged in recent years as firms race to develop advanced language models and AI agents.

Because of this strong demand, Nvidia may not need additional equity stakes in AI companies to benefit from the sector’s growth.

What this means for the AI ecosystem

The decision to limit new investments could signal a shift in how Nvidia manages relationships with AI firms.

Instead of deep financial stakes, the company may focus on supplying the hardware and infrastructure that power AI systems.

Meanwhile, companies such as OpenAI and Anthropic are expected to continue expanding their models, enterprise partnerships and global user bases.