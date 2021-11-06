Jeff Bezos-led Amazon asks permission to deploy 4500 more satellites

Tech giant Amazon is requesting US communications regulators permission to deploy more than 4500 additional satellites which are to be part of the company's effort to deliver broadband internet to areas around the world with no access to high-speed internet.

Previously, Amazon had unveiled plans to spend at least USD billion for 3236 satellites under its Project Kuiper program.

Late on Thursday it asked the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for approval to deploy a total of 7,774 satellites for the project.

On Monday, Amazon asked the FCC for approval to launch and operate two prototype satellites by the end of 2022.

Amazon said in its filing the satellites "will serve households, hospitals, businesses, government agencies, and other organizations around the world, including in geographic areas where reliable broadband remains lacking."

"Although connectivity has improved on a global basis, only 51% of the global population, and 44% of the population of developing countries, are online," the company filing said.

Project Kuiper plan was approved by the FCC for the constellation of low-Earth orbit satellites to compete with the Starlink network being built out by Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

Amazon has sparred with Musk, recently accusing the billionaire of ignoring a variety of government-imposed rules.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Musk are rivals in the private space launch business. Bezos' Blue Origin had challenged the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's decision to award a $2.9 billion lunar lander contract to SpaceX but a judge rejected the challenge on Thursday.

