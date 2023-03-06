Japan's first AI manga to hit the shelves, sparks concerns over artists' rights

The creator of a sci-fi manga that will soon be available in Japan acknowledges that he has "absolutely zero" ability for sketching and used artificial intelligence instead to produce the dystopian story.

All the future devices and creatures in "Cyberpunk: Peach John" were meticulously created using Midjourney, a popular AI programme that has rocked the art world, along with other tools like Stable Diffusion and DALL-E 2.

The artwork, which is the first totally AI-drawn manga in Japan, has sparked concerns about the potential danger that technology may pose to jobs and copyright in the country's multibillion-dollar comic book industry.

A skilled artist would have needed a year to write the more than 100-page comic, but the author, who goes by the pen name Rootport, finished it in just six weeks.

"It was a fun process, it reminded me of playing the lottery," the 37-year-old told AFP.

Using text cues like "pink hair," "Asian boy," and "stadium jacket," writer Rootport, who has experience with manga stories, was able to conjure up images of the story's protagonist in under a minute.

The best photos were then arranged in comic book fashion to create the book, which has already generated attention online ahead of its release by Shinchosha, a significant publishing firm, on March 9.

His work is fully coloured, unlike conventional black-and-white manga, even if the same character's face might occasionally take on noticeably distinct appearances.

Nonetheless, the author noted that AI image generators "opened the door for those without the creative aptitude to make advances" into the manga industry, provided they had interesting tales to tell.

When his written instructions, which he refers to as "magic spells," produced an image that matched what he had envisaged, Rootport claimed to have had a sense of fulfilment.

Although experts suggest copyright violations are rare if AI art is created using basic text instructions and minimal human creativity, some Japanese lawmakers have expressed worries about artists' rights.

Others have cautioned that the technology would oust younger manga artists, who painstakingly paint background graphics for each scene, from their professions.

