ChatGPT AI chatbot fails UPSC 'exam', will it do MA next?

ChatGPT continues to hit headlines and how. The blockbuster Artificial Intelligence chatbot developed by OpenAI has taken the world by storm with its intuitive, detailed and (scarily) human-like responses to queries. But the seemingly all-knowing chatbot has failed a UPSC 'exam', if a report is to be believed.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam is a super tough national-level exam that Indian government uses to recruit its top-tier officials. Each year, literally hundreds of thousands of youngsters in India appear for the multi-level examination. Cracking this exam is almost a stamp of genius in India.

Analytics India magazine said that it made the good ol' ChatGPT sit for the UPSC exam, so to speak. In the opposite corner was Question Paper 1, Set A, from UPSC Prelims 2022. ChatGPT encountered 100 questions. But for all its smarty-pants behaviour till now, it could correctly answer only 54.

In the year 2021, the cut-off to advance to the next round for general category students was 87.54. Since ChatGPT didn't hit the cut-off, we can technically say that ChatGPT failed the UPSC exam.

There's absolutely nothing wrong in failing UPSC of course. Simply the preparation makes the students excel in other career paths.

But with things a bit hazy with respect to the next chapter in the AI development, it is not known what ChatGPT will do now. Maybe we should ask it precisely this next time and implore it to ignore what 'Sharma ji ka beta' is doing.



