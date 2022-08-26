Is Donald Trump's social media platform in financial trouble?

There are signs that former United States president Donald Trump's social media platform Truth Social is in financial trouble with a modest following six months after it was launched.

A report by FOX Business stated that the platform is facing a bitter battle with one of its vendors. As per the claims mentioned in the report, Truth Social is stiffing the company out of more than $1 million in contractually obligated payments.

However, there isn't any official comment on ṭhe same by the platform's parent company, Trump Media and Technology Group.

The report by FOX Business further added, citing people with direct knowledge of the matter, that the claims suggest that Truth Social is facing significant financial trouble.

The sources also mentioned that the internet infrastructure company RightForge is said to be among Truth Social’s largest vendors and creditors.

With Truth Social, Trump's social media presence was also restored more than a year after he was banned from Twitter, Facebook and Alphabet Inc's YouTube after January 6, 2021, US Capitol riots. Trump was accused of posting messages online to incite violence.

One can understand by comparison as Trump's account on Truth Social has 3.91 million followers; on Twitter he had 79.5 million when he was banned.

