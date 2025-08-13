/iPhone 18 Pro Max could be Apple’s biggest upgrade in years: Here’s what to expect

Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro Max is shaping up to be one of the biggest iPhone launches of 2026. The flagship is expected to arrive in September alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and Apple’s first foldable iPhone, although Apple has not confirmed the launch date or specifications. The biggest changes could be hidden inside the phone. Leaks point to Apple’s A20 Pro chip built using a 2nm process, a significantly larger battery and a new camera system that could finally bring variable aperture to the iPhone.

iPhone 18 Pro Max camera: The biggest change?

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to retain a triple-camera layout, but the main camera could receive an important upgrade. A leaked diagnostic log reportedly points to a new Sony IMX905 main sensor with variable aperture support. Variable aperture allows a camera to physically control how much light enters the lens. It can improve exposure control and give photographers more control over depth of field. The reported camera setup includes a 48MP main camera, 48MP ultra-wide camera and 48MP telephoto camera. A 24MP front camera is also widely rumoured. These details remain unconfirmed, however, and the leaked information should not be treated as Apple's final specification.

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2nm A20 Pro chip and a much bigger battery



Under the hood, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to use the A20 Pro, Apple's next-generation flagship chip. Reports suggest it will be manufactured using TSMC's 2nm process, potentially improving both performance and power efficiency compared with the current generation.

The battery could be another major upgrade.

Recent regulatory filings reportedly point to a 5,567mAh rated battery capacity for the US version, while the China version is listed at 5,391mAh. That would represent a substantial increase over the iPhone 17 Pro Max. A larger battery combined with a more efficient 2nm processor could mean longer real-world battery life, although that cannot be confirmed until Apple releases the phone and independent testing begins.

iPhone 18 Pro Max display, design and price