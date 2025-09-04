/iPhone 17 Pro Max: New design features and colour options explained - Key facts and what to watch

As we get closer to the launch event on September 9, 2025, Apple's iPhone 17 Pro Max represents the pinnacle of smartphone design and technology, featuring the most significant design changes in years. The flagship model to introduce a horizontal camera bar, premium titanium construction, and advanced features that set new standards for mobile devices.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is positioned as Apple's most powerful and feature-rich smartphone, targeting professionals, content creators, and users who demand the absolute best in mobile technology. With its larger 6.9-inch display, enhanced camera system, and improved battery life, it offers a comprehensive mobile experience.

Design changes

According to geeky-gadgets.com, the iPhone 17 Pro series will have:

Horizontal Camera Bar:

The most striking change is the new horizontal camera bar that spans the width of the device, replacing the traditional square camera island. This design:

- Provides better balance and visual appeal

- Allows for larger camera sensors and improved optics

- Creates a distinctive look that sets it apart from previous models

- Improves grip and handling due to the elongated design

Titanium Frame Construction:

The iPhone 17 Pro Max features a premium titanium frame that offers:

- Superior strength and durability compared to aluminium

- Lighter weight despite the larger size

- Premium metallic finish that feels luxurious

- Better heat dissipation for improved performance

- Enhanced resistance to scratches and wear

Slimmer Bezels and Larger Display:

- 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with ProMotion 120Hz

- Reduced bezels for a more immersive viewing experience

- Improved brightness and colour accuracy

- Better outdoor visibility and HDR performance

- Enhanced touch responsiveness and gesture recognition

Camera Upgrade



Triple 48MP Camera Array:

The iPhone 17 Pro Max features three 48-megapixel sensors:

- Wide Camera: Enhanced low-light performance and improved dynamic range

- Ultra-Wide Camera: Better distortion correction and improved macro capabilities

- Telephoto Camera: 5x optical zoom with improved image stabilisation

Professional Photography Features:

- ProRAW and ProRes video recording capabilities

- Enhanced computational photography with AI processing

- Improved portrait mode with better edge detection

- Advanced night mode for all three cameras

- Cinematic mode with improved depth control

Video Capabilities:

- 4K video recording at 60fps across all cameras

- ProRes video recording for professional workflows

- Enhanced stabilisation for smooth footage

- Improved audio recording with spatial audio support

Performance and battery improvements

A19 Pro Chip:

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is powered by Apple's most advanced chip:

- 15-20 per cent performance improvement over A18 Pro

- Enhanced AI and machine learning capabilities

- Better thermal management for sustained performance

- Improved power efficiency for longer battery life

Enhanced Battery Life:

- 5,000mAh battery capacity (largest in iPhone history)

- All-day battery life even with intensive usage

- Faster charging with improved MagSafe technology

- Better battery health monitoring and optimisation

Memory and Storage:

- 12GB RAM for seamless multitasking

- Up to 1TB storage options for content creators

- Faster storage with improved read/write speeds

- Enhanced memory management for better performance

iPhone 17 Pro Max: Colour options Photograph: (X)

Colour options

Natural Titanium:

- Sophisticated metallic finish that emphasises premium materials

- Professional appearance suitable for business environments

- Excellent durability and scratch resistance

- Popular choice for users who prefer understated elegance

White Titanium:

- Clean, modern finish that combines elegance with functionality

- Minimalist aesthetic that appeals to design-conscious users

- Better fingerprint resistance compared to darker finishes

- Versatile colour that works with any case or accessory

Black Titanium:

- Sleek, professional finish that offers maximum contrast

- Sophisticated appearance that works in any setting

- Premium feel that emphasises the device's high-end positioning

- Popular among users who prefer a more understated look

Rose Gold Titanium:

- Warm, luxurious finish that adds a touch of elegance

- Sophisticated colour choice that stands out subtly

- Appeals to users who want premium aesthetics with personality

- Limited availability makes it a more exclusive option

Pricing in india and availability

Pricing Structure:

- 256GB: Rs 1,44,900 (base model)

- 512GB: Rs 1,64,900 (popular choice for content creators)

- 1TB: Rs 1,84,900 (maximum storage for professionals)

Launch Timeline:

- September 9: Official announcement at Apple event

- September 12: Pre-orders begin in India

- September 19: First deliveries and in-store availability

- October: Wider availability across all cities

Who should choose the iPhone 17 Pro Max

Ideal for:

- Professional photographers and videographers: Advanced camera system and ProRAW/ProRes capabilities

- Content creators: Large storage options, powerful performance, and excellent display

- Business professionals: Premium build quality, advanced features, and professional appearance

- Power users: Maximum performance, battery life, and storage capacity

- Technology enthusiasts: Latest features, cutting-edge design, and future-proof specifications

What to watch next

Apple's September 9 event will confirm the final specifications and pricing. Key areas to monitor:

- Official camera performance demonstrations and comparisons

- Battery life testing results in real-world usage scenarios

- Thermal performance during intensive tasks and gaming

- India-specific launch offers and bank partnerships

- User reviews and feedback on the new design and features