/iPhone 17 Air: Thinnest iPhone yet with stunning colours - What we know so far

Few reports say that Apple is set to unveil its thinnest iPhone ever at the September 9, 2025, Apple event. The iPhone 17 Air measures just 5.5mm in thickness, making it 30 per cent thinner than the iPhone 16 Pro and even slimmer than Samsung's Galaxy S25 Edge. This ultra-thin design comes with a new colour palette that Apple hopes will appeal to younger consumers and those seeking a more vibrant smartphone experience.

The iPhone 17 Air replaces the iPhone 17 Plus in Apple's lineup, focusing on portability and style rather than just screen size. With a 6.6-inch OLED display featuring ProMotion technology, it offers the same visual experience as larger models but in a remarkably slim package.

According to applemagazine.com, this is Apple's Bold Step: The Ultra-Thin iPhone 17 Air.

Colour options

Apple is introducing four distinct colour options for the iPhone 17 Air, each designed to appeal to different user preferences:

Pink: A soft, modern pink that's more sophisticated than previous iPhone pink variants. This colour targets users who want something feminine but not overly bright.

Blue: A vibrant, electric blue that stands out from the crowd. This is Apple's attempt to capture the attention of users who want their phone to make a statement.

Green: A fresh, nature-inspired green that's calming yet distinctive. This colour appeals to users who prefer earthy tones and want something different from the typical black or white.

Orange: The boldest choice in the lineup, this orange is designed to be eye-catching and energetic. It's Apple's most adventurous colour choice for the Air model.

Apple's thin design

The 5.5mm thickness isn't just about aesthetics. Apple has made several engineering compromises to achieve this slim profile:

Battery considerations: The iPhone 17 Air features a 2,800mAh battery, which is smaller than the iPhone 16 Plus but uses more efficient A19 chip technology to maintain all-day battery life.

Camera system: The Air model uses a simplified dual-camera system instead of the triple-camera setup found on Pro models, helping reduce thickness while maintaining good photography capabilities.

Material choices: Apple has opted for a lighter aluminium frame instead of titanium, reducing weight to just 145 grams while maintaining structural integrity.

Thermal management: The thin design requires innovative cooling solutions, with Apple reportedly using new heat dissipation techniques to prevent overheating during intensive tasks.

India pricing and availability

The iPhone 17 Air is expected to launch in India at Rs 89,900 for the base 128GB model, positioning it between the standard iPhone 17 (Rs 79,900) and the iPhone 17 Pro (Rs 1,19,900). This pricing strategy makes it an attractive option for users who want premium features without the Pro model's higher cost.

Pre-orders are expected to begin on September 12, 2025, with deliveries starting September 19. Apple's manufacturing facilities in Tamil Nadu and Bengaluru are already producing the iPhone 17 series, ensuring faster availability in the Indian market.

Storage options and pricing:

- 128GB: Rs 89,900

- 256GB: Rs 99,900

- 512GB: Rs 1,19,900

Who should consider the iPhone 17 Air?

The iPhone 17 Air is ideal for:

Style-conscious users: Those who prioritise aesthetics and want a phone that stands out from the crowd.

Portability seekers: Users who value lightweight, slim devices that are easy to carry and use with one hand.

Budget-conscious premium buyers: Consumers who want iPhone quality and features but don't need the most advanced camera system or Pro-specific features.

Young professionals: The vibrant colour options and slim design appeal to younger users who want both functionality and style.

Students and content creators: The combination of good performance, attractive design, and reasonable pricing makes it suitable for users who need a reliable device.

What to watch next

Apple's September 9 event will confirm the final specifications, pricing, and exact colour names. The company is also expected to reveal more details about the A19 chip's performance improvements and any new software features exclusive to the iPhone 17 series.

Watch for:

- Official colour swatches and names

- Battery life testing results

- Camera performance comparisons

- India-specific launch offers and bank partnerships