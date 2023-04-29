Apple iPhone 15 may come with an 'action button', reports suggest

Apple iPhone 15 Pro and Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max may come with a new "action button" that could allow users to activate personalised functions. With the "action button" on the upcoming Apple iPhone 15 Pro and Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max, a user can reportedly activate functions like the camera, the torch or do not disturb, a number of leaks from within the production of yet-to-be-released iPhones have suggested.

Apple is reportedly adding this new button to the side of the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

ALSO READ | The true cost of upgrading your phone

The button will replace the mute switch that currently sits at the top of the iPhone’s side, The Independent reported. Apple iPhone 15 developments: 'Action button' feature similar to one in Apple Watch Ultra Apple rolled out a similar action button in its Apple Watch Ultra, late last year. With that, users can choose a specific function, such as starting a workout.

The new button will reportedly be limited to the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, according to 9to5Mac.

Apple has made efforts in the past to differentiate the Pro versions of the iPhone from their more affordable counterparts with distinct hardware and software features.

ALSO WATCH | Tim Cook opens India's first retail Apple store in Mumbai × The upcoming iPhones’ buttons have been the subject of intense speculation. Various other reports have claimed that Apple could be moving towards "solid state" buttons for the volume clickers on the side of the phone.

A report in The Independent says that such solid state buttons do not press down, like the conventional ones. Instead, they use small vibrations sensors to give the feeling that they are.

Apple uses similar technology in the trackpads on its Macbooks.

It is not yet clear if the "solid state" buttons will be available in the iPhone 15. Due to technical issues reportedly encountered during the production of the upcoming iPhone, the release of this feature in iPhone 15 may have to wait for succession until the time of an iPhone 16 dawns for the world.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE